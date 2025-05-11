By Garima Tyagi

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): 'When the country is in danger, the Supreme Court can't be aloof, we are part of the country', said Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Chief Justice of India designate, on Sunday on the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 lives.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Satellite Images Show Rawalpindi's Noor Khan Base and Jacobabad Airbase in Pakistan Destroyed After India's Precision Strikes.

CJI designate, who is set to assume office as the 52nd Chief Justice of India on May 14, said, "When we heard about the incident, we were stunned. I convened a full court meeting after taking permission from the Chief Justice of India (Sanjiv Khanna) since he was not in the country. After the meeting, we immediately announced a two-minute silence across the Supreme Court to pay homage to the victims of the attack."

In a first, the Supreme Court condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack and observed a moment of silence in remembrance of the victims. Traditionally, the apex court observes two minutes of silence only on January 30 each year, commemorating the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Update: 'Pakistan Army Lost 35-40 Personnel in Indian Precision Strikes', DGMO Rajiv Ghai Says in Special Briefing.

On the ceasefire between India and Pakistan after 'Operation Sindoor', Justice Gavai said no one benefits from the war, and a ceasefire is good. He gave examples of the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Gaza.

"Yuddh ke kya disasters hain we have already seen... its been three years we have been seeing war in Ukraine... over 50 thousand have died... the other conflict in Gaza has seen many more casualties... As a citizen of the country, everybody is concerned. Whatever happens, happens to everyone... Fortunately, there has been a ceasefire... by 12 tomorrow we will know more," said the CJI designate.

Justice Gavai, who will also be the first Buddhist CJI, said that it's "a coincidence that I am taking oath a day after Buddha Purnima".

He said that on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, he would visit Shanti Stupa, located at Inderprastha Park, and offer prayers.

In an informal interaction with journalists, Justice Gavai also made it clear that he will not take any post-retirement assignments.

When asked if he will join politics like his father, Justice Gavai said, "No political ambitions. I have decided take any post retirement assignments or post. Any other assignment is also below CJI post, Governor is also below CJI post," he explained.

Justice Gavai is the son of RS Gavai, a noted politician, who was the Governor of Bihar and Kerala. He belongs to a family deeply engaged in promoting the ideals of BR Ambedkar. His father was a prominent Ambedkarite and a former Member of Parliament.

Born in a Maharashtra village, Justice Gavai said he still loves to visit his village thrice a year, especially on his late father's birth and death anniversary and during the annual fair at his village.

On the comments of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and BJP leader Nishikant Dubey against the Supreme Court and CJI, Justice Gavai said, "What is supreme is already known. It's the Constitution that is supreme."

Dhankar had accused the Supreme Court of acting as a "super Parliament" and said it cannot fire a "nuclear missile" at democratic forces.

Justice Gavai also spoke on cash recovery from Justice Yashwant Varma from his official residence in Delhi. He said the Supreme Court appointed committee has indicted him and the matter is referred to the President Droupadi Murmu and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for subsequent action.

When asked about whether any FIR can be lodged against in the matter against Justice Varma, he refused to divulge any details.

Justice Gavai's appointment comes after the superannuation of the outgoing CJI, Sanjiv Khanna, on May 13.

Born on November 24, 1960 at Amravati, he joined Bar on March 16, 1985 and started his practice at Bombay High Court and before Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court.

He was appointed as the government pleader and Public Prosecutor for the Nagpur Bench on January 17, 2000. He was elevated as Additional Judge of the High Court on November 14, 2003 and became a permanent Judge of the Bombay High Court in November 2005.

Justice Gavai was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on May 24, 2019.

In the last six years, he was a part of around 700 benches dealing with matters pertaining to a variety of subjects, including constitutional and administrative law, civil law, criminal law, commercial disputes, arbitration law, electricity law, education matters, environmental law, etc.

Justice Gavai will retire on November 23, 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)