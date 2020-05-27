India News | Paid Media Distorts Truth to Serve Their Masters: Rahul Hits Back on His Maha Comments

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday attacked a section of media for allegedly distorting his remarks on the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra and put out a video clip in which he is talking about the conditions prevailing in the state.

"Watch this video to see how paid media distorts the truth to serve their masters and distract attention from REAL issues," Gandhi said on Twitter, sharing the video clip of his remarks made in the afternoon.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Clarifies With 'Paid Media' Jibe After His Remark on Maharashtra Alliance Sparks Row; Watch Video.

Earlier in the day, when he was asked about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, where the Congress is a ruling partner, Gandhi had said that there is a difference between running a government and supporting a government.

"We are supporting the Maharashtra government, but we are not in the key decision-making role," he had said, adding that Maharashtra requires full support of the central government as it is fighting a very difficult battle.

Also Read | Vivo Y70s 5G Smartphone With Exynos 880 SoC & 48MP Triple Rear Camera Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The BJP attacked Gandhi for "dumping" the Shiv Sena-led government of which the Congress is a partner.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)