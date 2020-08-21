Jammu, Aug 21 (PTI) The Pakistan army on Friday resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district violating the ceasefire, officials said.

"At about 1830 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and resorting to intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector," Defence spokesperson said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan, he added.

A 65-year-old man was killed as the Pakistan army resorted to mortar shelling in Poonch district.

One jawan too was killed in the Pak firing in Rajouri sector along the LoC in another ceasefire violation this month.

On July 11, two women were killed in the shelling by the Pakistani army on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in different sectors in Poonch district.

On July 10 too, an Army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistani army along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

