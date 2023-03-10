New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) A Pakistani "intruder" was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday from along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab, a force spokesperson said.

The intruder crossed the front on the intervening night of 9-10 March and entered into India from the area of border post 'Tirath' in Ferozepur sector of the state, he said.

"During initial questioning the man informed he was a resident of Khyber district of Pakistan," the spokesperson said.

A joint team of security and intelligence officials are questioning him currently and he may be handed over to the local police later, officials said.

The incident comes a day after a Bangladeshi and a Pakistani national were similarly apprehended by the border force along this front in Punjab.

