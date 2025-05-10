New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): After targeting several locations and civilians in different areas in India, the Pakistan Army is now moving its troops towards forward areas, signalling possible offensive intentions.

Addressing a press briefing on Saturday, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that the Pakistan Army is moving troops towards forward areas.

Wing Commander Singh asserted that while all hostile actions have been effectively countered with proportionate responses, India has reiterated its commitment to de-escalation, conditional on reciprocal restraint from Pakistan.

"Pakistan Army has been observed to be moving its troops towards forward areas, indicating an offensive intent to further escalation. Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness, and all hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded proportionately. Indian armed forces reiterated their commitment to non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates," Singh said.

"In a swift and calibrated response, Indian armed forces carried out a precision strike only at identified military targets... Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system, destruction of airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa... India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan," she added.

Earlier today, Byker YIHA III Kamikaze drones were recovered in Punjab's Amritsar which were launched by Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday, as per defence officials.

The attacks were launched in several civilian areas of the region leaving their lives endangered. The attempt was thwarted by the Indian Army Air Defence guns at 5 am as the drones were destroyed in the air itself, as per the defence officials.

"Pakistan launched Byker YIHA III Kamikaze drones in Amritsar, Punjab endangering the residential areas of Punjab. The attempt was thwarted by Army Air Defence guns at 5 AM today, destroying the same in the air. The drone was aimed to target civilian areas and innocent civilians," defence officials said in their statement.

Fragments and debris of unidentified projectiles were also recovered by the locals in Rajasthan's Barmer on Saturday.

Meanwhile, four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Saturday, sources told ANI, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control.

Pakistan's attempted retaliation came in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, where the Indian armed forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. (ANI)

