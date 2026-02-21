VMPL

Karnal (Haryana) [India], February 21: Shah Hospital, a Multi Super Speciality healthcare institution with a 45-year legacy since 1984 in Kaithal, will inaugurate its advanced health campus on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at 9:30 AM at Alpha International City on GT Road here, hospital authorities said.

Built over approximately 65,000 sq ft, the new health campus will begin operations with 70 beds and has been planned for phased expansion to 200 beds in the coming years. The project marks the next stage of growth for the institution after four decades of continuous medical service in the region.

The campus integrates Emergency Trauma Care, advanced Cardiac Intervention capability, structured Surgical and Medical ICU systems, Level-3 NICU support and five modular operation theatres within one coordinated clinical framework. Dedicated Coronary Care, Cardiothoracic ICU, Surgical ICU and Medical ICU zones have been designed to manage high-acuity cases locally, along with neonatal and pediatric intensive care services.

Advanced diagnostics include a 3 Tesla MRI, 128-slice CT Scan and a fully equipped interventional Cath Lab supported by 4D Echocardiography and 2D/4D Ultrasound systems. The facility also houses Endoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Dialysis services and Blood Bank infrastructure. It is positioned as the region's first AI-enabled digital health campus, integrating patient records, diagnostics and monitoring systems under a unified digital architecture. According to management, the ICU nursing and critical care teams bring over two decades of experience.

A team of highly qualified specialists will lead various departments. Dr. Harjot Shah (MBBS, MD Medicine, DM Cardiology), Medical Director and Chief Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, will oversee cardiac services. Orthopedics and Joint Replacement will be led by Dr. Karan Gera (MBBS, MS Orthopedics, FIRJR - MAX Delhi). Minimal Access and Bariatric Surgery will be handled by Dr. Anmol Singh Ahluwalia (MBBS, MS, FIAGES). Internal Medicine will be managed by Dr. Shailender Rawal (MD Medicine). Neonatology and Pediatrics will be led by Dr. Harveen Kaur (MBBS, MD Pediatrics, Fellowship in Neonatology). Anaesthesia and Critical Care will function under Dr. Kranthikar Chiluka (MD, FCCS, PGCPDH), while Radiology services will be supervised by Dr. Riya Jindal (MD Radiodiagnosis, Fetal Medicine Specialist).

Chairman & Managing Director Dr. M.S. Shah said the expansion reflects a responsibility shaped over 45 years. "Since 1984, our focus has been on accessible and dependable healthcare. Over time, we have seen patients from Karnal and nearby districts travel to Delhi and Chandigarh for advanced treatment. The guiding principle of 'Sarbat Da Bhala' -- welfare of all -- has compelled us to strengthen infrastructure closer to home."

Chief Executive Officer Mr. Sumit Saini said medical migration places pressure on families beyond the clinical aspect. "When serious illness forces families to travel to metropolitan cities, the burden is not only medical but financial and emotional. Our objective is to build sustained regional capacity so that advanced treatment can be accessed locally," he said.

He added, "Courtesy, Compassion, Care, Comfort and Communication form the foundation of this campus. Clinical strength must go hand in hand with dignity and trust."

He further said, "The phased expansion to 200 beds is part of a long-term vision. This health campus has been designed as a scalable ecosystem capable of meeting growing healthcare demands."

Medical Director Dr. Harjot Shah said timely access to advanced intervention can be life-saving. "In cardiac and stroke cases, the golden hour is critical. Long-distance travel can delay intervention. With an integrated Cath Lab, ICU system and experienced nursing teams, we aim to provide coordinated critical care within Karnal itself," he said.

He added, "Technology alone does not define preparedness. Structured systems, trained teams and clear clinical protocols make the difference."

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for Sunday at 9:30 AM.

