Jammu, Feb 14 (PTI) Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan on Wednesday by resorting to unprovoked firing on a BSF post along the International Border here, officials said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel manning the outpost retaliated in a befitting manner and the exchange of fire between the two sides that started around 5.50 pm continued for more than 20 minutes, the officials said.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Man Beheads Wife After Domestic Dispute, Walks Around With Severed Head East Midnapur, Arrested.

No casualty or damage was reported on the Indian side, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)