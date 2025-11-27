Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Congress leader Surendra Rajput on Thursday responded to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement on the Ram Temple flag-hoisting ceremony, asserting that Pakistan should stay within its limits, as no Indian will tolerate interference in the nation's internal matters.

Referring to Pakistan's ongoing issues with Afghanistan and Balochistan, the Congress leader declared that Pakistan itself is heading toward division. He emphasised that India has a strong democracy and constitution, unlike Pakistan, where the constitution changes every 8-10 years.

"Pakistan should stay in its limits as no Indian tolerates interference in our internal matters. We have a healthy democracy, strong constitution, and it does not change every 8-10 years like them. Pakistan is inviting its death by commenting on India's matters... Pakistan is about to get break down... We can solve our own matters," Rajput told ANI.

Earlier, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the flag-hoisting ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir and alleged that India's judicial process is discriminatory toward minorities. The ministry further alleged that several historic mosques in India continue to face threats of desecration and demolition.

Further, it asked the goverment of India to "uphold its responsibilities by ensuring the security of all religious communities, including Muslims, and by protecting their places of worship in accordance with international human rights obligations".

But India on Wednesday slammed Pakistan over its remarks on flag-hoisting at Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, rejecting its comments "with the contempt they deserve" and asking it to turn "its gaze inwards and focus on its own abysmal human rights records".

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to questions at the weekly media briefing, said Pakistan has no moral standing to lecture others."We have seen the reported remarks and reject them with the contempt they deserve. As a country with a deeply stained record of bigotry, repression and systemic mistreatment of its minorities, Pakistan has no moral standing to lecture others. Rather than delivering hypocritical homilies, Pakistan would do better to turn its gaze inwards and focus on its own abysmal human rights records," he said.

On November 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted a saffron flag on the "shikhar" of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The Dhwajarohan Utsav symbolised the completion of the temple's construction. The programme took place on the auspicious Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha.

The flag was hoisted atop a "shikhar" constructed in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style, while the surrounding 800-metre Parkota, a circumambulatory enclosure built around the temple, designed in the South Indian architectural tradition, showcases the temple's architectural diversity. The temple complex features 87 intricately carved stone episodes from the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram based on the Valmiki Ramayana on the outer walls of the main temple, and 79 bronze-cast episodes from Indian culture placed along the enclosure walls. (ANI)

