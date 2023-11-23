Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the probe into an alleged scam in purchase of body bags by the civic body amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said.

She came to the ED office in Ballard Estate in south Mumbai at 12 noon and her questioning has been underway for several hours now, he said.

The ED is probing alleged money laundering in the civic purchase of body bags and wanted to question Pednekar, the official said.

Pednekar and two Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials were booked by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police on the basis of a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya, who had alleged irregularities in the purchase of body bags.

The ED's probe is based on the EOW's First Information Report, the official explained.

