Mathura, November 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid obeisance at Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi temple in Mathura. He is in the city to attend the 'Mirabai Janmotsav', being organised to celebrate the 525th birth anniversary of the poet and Lord Krishna devotee. Modi will release a commemorative stamp and coin in the honour of Mirabai and attend a cultural programme, in which actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, a BJP MP, will be performing.

PM Narendra Modi in Mathura

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/Oc0k1i5Cma — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

"The life of Saint Mirabai is a unique example of pure devotion and faith. Her hymns and couplets dedicated to Lord Shri Krishna even today fill the hearts of all of us with reverence," the prime minister said in a post on X. "'Sant Mirabai Janmotsav' is being organised in Mathura on her 525th birth anniversary. Today I will also have the privilege of participating in programmes related to this," he said. G20 Virtual Summit 2023: World Worried About Negative Effects of AI, Deepfake, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Mirabai is known for her devotion to Lord Krishna and she has composed many hymns and verses which are popular even today.

