New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): A bill that seeks to shift the approach to disaster management from reactive to proactive with renewed thrust on prevention, mitigation, and preparedness was passed by Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was passed after a reply by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said changes that have taken place in the field of disaster management in the last 10 years have helped India emerge as a national as well as regional and global power.

The bill had earlier been passed by the Lok Sabha.

It will enable the government to brave calamities with a whole-of-the-government approach by fostering seamless synergy among agencies.

The legislation empowers the NDMA and the SDMA to build databases to foster better preparedness and the swiftest response.

Amit Shah rejected the concerns of opposition members that there would be a centralisation of power due to provisions of the bill.

He quipped that parties opposed to the BJP will stay in the opposition for the next 15-20 years, and the BJP and its allies will do whatever is to be done.

"Some members raised the question of what is the need for the amendment. I want to tell them that if a building is not repaired in time, it collapses...They (Opposition) think that maybe they will come and change it, but nobody's turn will come for the next 15-20 years. Whatever has to be done, we have to do it...The Disaster Management Act was implemented for the first time in 2005," he said.

"Under this, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), SDMA (State Disaster Management Authority) and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) were formed...Now, concerns are being expressed that there will be a centralization of power. If you read the entire Bill carefully, then the biggest responsibility of implementation lies with the District Disaster Management which is under the State Government. Therefore, there is no possibility of harming the federal structure anywhere...," he added.

The bill seeks to build a disaster-resilient India by empowering response forces to shield citizens from any kind of calamity.

"We all have to accept that the changes that have taken place in the field of disaster management in the last 10 years have made us emerge as a national as well as regional and global power. This bill is to sustain India's success story for a long time. No one should misunderstand me, I am not talking about the success story of the government, but the success story of India...," he said.

The bill seeks to strengthen the efficient working of the National Disaster Management Authority and the State Disaster Management Authorities.

It seeks to amend Disaster Management Act, 2005 and bring more clarity and convergence in the roles of Authorities and Committees working in the field of disaster management besides providing statutory status to certain pre-Act organisations like the National Crisis Management Committee and the High Level Committee.

The bill seeks to empower the National Disaster Management Authority and the State Disaster Management Authorities to prepare the disaster plan at national level and state level instead of the National Executive Committee and the State Executive Committee.

It provides for creation of disaster database at national and state level and make provision for constitution of "Urban Disaster Management Authority" for State Capital and large cities having Municipal Corporation. (ANI)

