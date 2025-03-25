Rohtak, March 25: A love affair cost a Yoga teacher his life as he was kidnapped and buried alive in a 7-foot pit in Paintawas village, Charkhi Dadri, 61 kilometres from Rohtak. Not only that, but a missing person’s report was also filed only 10 days after the kidnapping, and for three months, the police searched for the Yoga teacher. Exactly three months later, on March 24, the police recovered the Yoga teacher's body from the pit and arrested two suspects.

Jagdeep, a resident of Mandothi village in Jhajjar district, was kidnapped on December 24, 2024, and his body was recovered by the police on March 24, 2025. The police are interrogating the accused to further uncover details of the case. The accused assaulted the victim, Jagdeep, tied his hands and legs and buried him alive. Bahadurgarh Shocker: Man Kills Wife, 3 Children with Sleeping Pills, Sets House on Fire in Haryana (Watch Video).

Jagdeep worked as a Yoga teacher at Baba Mastnath University in Rohtak. On December 24, he went to work in the morning, but by the time he returned home in the evening, he had gone missing. According to police, his kidnapping was a result of a love affair. The police said the accused tied Jagdeep's hands and legs, taped his mouth to prevent him from shouting, and then proceeded with their gruesome plan.

Ten days after the kidnapping, on February 3, a missing person's report for Jagdeep was filed at the Shiv Colony Police Station. The police began their search, and for three months, they continued to look for him. Finally, through Jagdeep's call details, the police traced the main accused and arrested two suspects, Hardeep and Dharmapal. After presenting them in court and obtaining their remand, a shocking revelation was made during their interrogation. 9-year-old Boy Kidnapped, Murdered in Haryana's Faridabad.

In fact, Jagdeep was having a love affair with a woman in the house where he was residing. According to police, the woman's husband got wind of this, and because of this, Jagdeep was beaten and kidnapped. He was then forcibly taken away in a car. They then took him to Paintawas village, where a pit had already been prepared in which he was buried alive. It is reported that the person who dug the pit was told that it was being dug for a borewell. However, the police have successfully solved the mystery behind this case.

2 Accsued Arrested

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA-1) unit in-charge Kuldeep Singh stated that two accused, Hardeep and Dharmapal, have been arrested, and they, along with their accomplices, are involved in this murder case. He shared all the details about the modus operandi, describing how the December 24 crime was planned and executed, including the abduction, assault, and burial of the victim in a pre-dug pit.

The police investigated from every angle, and when they examined the mobile phone call details, the entire case became clear. By connecting each piece of evidence, the police were able to reach the main accused. Kuldeep Singh stated that the remaining accused will also be arrested soon. Meanwhile, the body of the deceased, Jagdeep, was sent for a post-mortem at PGI, where a board of doctors conducted the examination.

