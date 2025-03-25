The climax of the videos of Sachin Tendulkar and Bill Gates having vada pav and bonding over Crennis has been revealed with a partnership of the Gates Foundation and Sachin Tendulkar Foundation to jointly champion the holistic development of children as true Partners in Progress. The journey kicked off with a teaser that had everyone talking: a viral video of Bill Gates and Sachin Tendulkar enjoying Mumbai’s beloved street food, vada pav, captioned “A snack break before we get to work” and ending with a tantalizing “Serving soon.” Gates, on his third visit to India in as many years to mark the Gates Foundation’s 25th anniversary, hinted at something big brewing between the two foundations. The lighthearted moment showcased their camaraderie and set the stage for what was to come. Sachin Tendulkar Pays Respect to Padmakar Shivalkar, Says ‘His Smooth Action and Rhythm Were a Treat To Watch’.

Next, the duo took to a tennis court for a playful twist—a game of “Crennis,” blending cricket and tennis. In the video, Gates prepares to serve a tennis ball, only to be stumped as Tendulkar adopts a cricketer’s batting stance. “I thought we were playing tennis,” Gates quips, to which Tendulkar replies, “Bill, I said ‘Crennis’—a little bit of cricket, a little bit of tennis.” The clip, which ends with the two sharing vada pav and Tendulkar declaring, “Sport teaches us teamwork, life demands the same,” subtly nodded to their upcoming collaboration. Tendulkar’s caption added fuel to the excitement: “Crennis was fun, but the real action is brewing with Sachin Tendulkar Foundation & Gates Foundation.”

The grand reveal with a video of Bill Gates, Sachin Tendulkar, and Dr. Anjali Tendulkar exchanging jerseys to commemorate the formal partnership between STF and GF. Signed with smiles and mutual respect, this moment marked the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly address healthcare, nutrition, education, and rural development—focusing squarely on children, the future of India. This alliance merges GF's global expertise and resources with STF's deep local insights to drive sustainable, impactful change across the country.

The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, founded in 2019 by Dr. Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar, has been a beacon of hope for underprivileged children, enhancing access to healthcare, education, and sports. Having already touched over 100,000 lives through partnerships with NGOs and institutions, STF reflects an unwavering commitment to unlocking opportunities for the next generation. Now, with the Gates Foundation, a global leader in health and development—by its side, this collaboration promises to amplify their reach and impact, blending innovation with purpose.