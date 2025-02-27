New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) on External Affairs will meet on Thursday in the Parliament House Annexe.

The committee will record oral evidence of the Ministry of External Affairs representatives on 'Demands for Grants of the Ministry for the year 2025-26' today.

The meeting will be attended by the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, Dr Shashi Tharoor, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other officials of the External Affairs Ministry.

An earlier meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs was held in Samvidhan Sadan on February 19.

After the meeting, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, Shashi Tharoor, said that the committee members had a "very good briefing" from Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on current foreign policy developments on Wednesday. He said that most of the discussion was on the US due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Washington, DC.

Speaking to ANI, Tharoor said that the committee members asked every question regarding the ties between India and the US in the context of PM Modi's visit to Washington, DC, and the Foreign Secretary gave all the necessary answers. He stated that the recent visit of Qatar's Emir to India, PM Modi's visit to France, and other issues were deferred to a later meeting.

Following the meeting, he said, "Today we had a very good briefing from the Foreign Secretary. It was on current foreign policy developments. But, obviously, most of the discussion was on the US because of the Prime Minister's recent visit to Washington. And a very thorough briefing was had with the members, asking a lot of questions. I am not at liberty to tell you what was covered, but I can certainly say that no stone was left unturned. Every question that you can imagine to do with the Indo-US relationship in the context of the Prime Minister's visit was raised and discussed and the Foreign Secretary gave all the necessary answers."

"As a result of this, his briefings on other matters of contemporary interest, like Bangladesh, on which the committee has to write a report, the recent visit of the Emir of Qatar, the visit by the Prime Minister to France and so on, will be deferred to a later meeting. So, that was how detailed the discussion was on the US today. But I think it's been very good, and I think that the participation and the quality of the discussions testify to the hard work being put in by the committee members on the issues facing our country's foreign policy," he added. (ANI)

