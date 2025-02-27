Bareilly, February 27: A 19-year-old boy hanged himself to death after failing to secure bail for his father, whom he had accused of murdering his sister. The tragic incident occurred in Bareilly’s Gokulpur Gurghaiya village, where the teen had been living alone since his father’s arrest in August last year. Struggling financially and emotionally, he had been working as a labourer to survive. Police discovered his body on Tuesday morning, February 25, after neighbours grew concerned.

According to a Times of India report, Vishal alleged that his father killed her due to suspicions of an illicit relationship. Since his father’s arrest, Vishal had been struggling to cope with the loss of his sister and the responsibility of managing the family without any support. He was unable to secure his father's bail despite numerous attempts and had become increasingly isolated. Bareilly: Undertrial Prisoner Dies by Suicide in Toilet by Hanging Himself in Uttar Pradesh’s Central Jail.

Vishal's uncle, Dataram, told authorities that Vishal had expressed deep regret after his father’s arrest and had visited him in jail. During these visits, Ramesh reportedly urged Vishal to secure his bail so he could return home and help with the family’s well-being. Despite these conversations, Vishal continued to face mounting pressure and struggled with depression. UP Shocker: 22-Year-Old Student Commits Suicide at His Hostel Room in Private University in Bareilly; Family Claims Murder.

The report further highlighted that the financial burden of his father’s arrest took a toll on Vishal, as he was forced to work long hours as a labourer to make ends meet. On February 25, after not seeing Vishal leave his house, neighbours grew concerned and alerted the police. Police forced open the door and discovered Vishal’s lifeless body hanging from the ceiling. Authorities have sent his body for a post-mortem examination, and investigations are ongoing.