New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): A parliamentary committee has recommended making the registration of gig workers on the e-Shram portal mandatory and urged the Government to define aggregator responsibilities clearly.

Basavaraj Bommai, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development, presented the Fifteenth Report on 'Demands for Grants (2026-27)' in the Lok Sabha today.

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The report outlines a series of recommendations aimed at strengthening social security, ensuring fair wages, and modernising labour administration across India.

The panel has recommended hike in minimum pension. Highlighting the inadequacy of current benefits, the Committee called for an urgent review and enhancement of the minimum pension under EPS 1995, which currently stands at just Rs 1,000 per month.

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The report strongly advocated an upward revision of the National Floor Level Minimum Wage to reflect the rising cost of living and inflation. It further recommended a mechanism for automatic periodic revisions to protect the real wages of vulnerable workers.

Observing that many contractual workers face delays in relief following accidents, the Committee emphasized ensuring timely coverage under ESI and Provident Fund (PF) schemes and urged strict compliance monitoring by both Union and State governments.

In another significant suggestion, the Committee recommended revisiting the merger of the National Child Labour Project (NCLP) with Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, suggesting the need for a dedicated institutional framework to focus specifically on the elimination and rehabilitation of child labour.

As part of its recommendations on social security for a modern economy, the Committee has recommended making the registration of gig workers on the e-Shram portal mandatory. It urged the Government to define aggregator responsibilities clearly, ensuring these workers gain access to essential insurance and accident coverage.

For job creation and monitoring, the Committee called for real-time monitoring of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) to ensure the scheme meets its ambitious goal of generating 3.5 crore jobs by July 2027.

In view of expanded responsibilities under new Labour Codes, the Ministry has been urged to expedite the filling of vacancies in the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) and adopt modern monitoring technologies to prevent accidents.

To ensure smooth implementation of various schemes and the new Labour Codes, the Committee recommended the constitution of a Permanent Co-ordination and Interaction Board comprising representatives from both the Centre and the States.

The Committee emphasised that these measures are essential to create a more equitable, secure, and disciplined labour market as the country transitions into a new regulatory framework under the four Labour Codes. (ANI)

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