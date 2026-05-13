Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Congress Leader Admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital, To Undergo Minor Surgical Procedure

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Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Medant Hospital in Gurugram, where she underwent a minor surgical procedure, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. Officials have not disclosed further details about the nature of the procedure or her current condition.

The 79-year-old Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan has experienced multiple health-related issues in recent years and has required hospital care on several occasions in Delhi and other cities. Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Sir Ganga Ram Hospital After Recovering From Systemic Infection; Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Visit.

Medical History and Recent Hospital Visits

Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in March this year after she complained of uneasiness. Her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were present during her hospital stay. Earlier in January, she was hospitalised due to respiratory discomfort. Doctors had then said her condition was linked to a mild aggravation of bronchial asthma, reportedly triggered by winter weather conditions and high pollution levels in Delhi.

Throughout 2025, she was admitted to hospitals multiple times for stomach-related concerns as well as routine medical check-ups in Delhi and Shimla. Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Senior Congress Leader Admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi With Chest Issues.

According to ANI, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to a private facility in Gurugram on Wednesday for a minor surgical procedure. However, no official medical bulletin has been released so far. Her condition following the procedure has not been publicly detailed. Party leaders have also not issued an official statement at the time of reporting. Further updates are expected once hospital authorities or Congress party representatives provide additional information.

Sonia Gandhi has been one of the most influential figures in Indian politics for more than two decades. She has served as Congress president for two terms and has been a five-time Lok Sabha MP before moving to the Rajya Sabha.

Even in recent years, she has continued to play an important role in the Congress party’s organisational and strategic decisions, despite gradually reducing her active public appearances due to health concerns. Her current hospitalisation has once again drawn attention to her health, though sources indicate the procedure was planned and minor in nature.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).