India News | Parties Welcome JK Govt Decision to Abolish Recruitment Rule That Allowed Just Basic Pay

Jammu, Jun 16 (PTI) Cutting across political divide, various parties welcomed the Jammu and Kashmir government's decision to abolish an appointment rule under which an employee used to get only basic pay for first five years of service.

Under the Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) 202, also known as J&K Special Recruitment Rules 2015, government appointees used to get only basic pay for the first five years.

In a significant decision, the administrative council headed by Lt Governor G C Murmu on Monday decided that fresh recruitments would not be made as per the SRO-202, while the probation period of old appointees was reduced from five to two years.

While the BJP termed the decision “historic”, the Congress, National Conference and the National Panthers Party expressed satisfaction over the withdrawal of the “unjust and exploitative provision”, introduced by the previous PDP-BJP government about five years ago.

“The abolition of SRO-202 is a historic decision which will end the woes of youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir…our party always took a strong stand for the youngsters who toiled hard for its removal,” J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina told reporters here.

He thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State Jitendra Singh and other senior leaders of the party for their efforts to ensure its revocation.

Reacting to the withdrawal of the provision, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said it was a “partial victory” for the youth and the opposition who were unanimous in their demand for its withdrawal.

“The government has finally accepted that the SRO brought about by the previous PDP-BJP government was totally unjust and exploitative. The youth had to come on roads time and again against the arbitrary provisions which finally forced the government to succumb after five years,” the Congress leader said.

He demanded that the entire SRO should be declared as null and void ab initio and the arrears of full salary of all recruits should be released from the date of appointment.

National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana described the revocation of SRO 202 as a triumph of those appointed under the provision in the UT and those aspiring for employment in the government sector.

“Better late than never, the course-correction was the only rightful option for the administration as the SRO 202 lacked logic and reason,” Rana said.

The administration should now release all the emoluments to the appointees under SRO 202 which would have accrued to them in accordance with the earlier rules, he said.

“This will be the least to balm their miseries they and their families have undergone over the years. The administration should come up with a road map in this regard and not precipitate the situation to such an extent that the affected employees are forced to press for their dues,” he said.

NPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said while the withdrawal of SRO-202 was the outcome of a “united struggle” launched by the youth and opposition, it was amazing to find some political leaders of the ruling party trying to take credit for the development.

He was apparently referring to Union Minister Jitendra Singh breaking the news about the government decision through a tweet.

"LG Jammu and Kashmir, Murmu just now called up to convey that as suggested to him, #SRO202 will not be indicated in new recruitment rules and for the existing appointees under SRO202, the probation period has been reduced to two years. Must compliment him for prompt response."

Harsh Dev Singh said, “The affected youth and several opposition parties particularly the NPP had been agitating on the roads in sun and rain for the last five years to seek the annulment of the said provision in the recruitment rules of 2015 enacted during BJP-PDP rule.

“The ultimate withdrawal of the obnoxious provisions of SRO-202 is a common victory of J&K youth for which the Lt Governor too deserves to be lauded”, he said.

