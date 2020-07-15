Thiruvananthapuram, July 15 (PTI) The results of the higher secondary examination that was held in Kerala were released on Wednesday, showing a pass percentage of 85.13 this year as against 84.33 last year.

At least 3,75,655 regular students from 2,043 schools appeared for the exam in March and 3,19,782 became eligible for higher studies, Education Minister professor C Raveendranath told the media here.

Also Read | All Departments at West Bengal Legislative Assembly to Remain Completely Closed Till July 24: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 15, 2020.

"We congratulate the 234 students who secured 1,200 out of 1,200 and the 18,510 students who got A+ in all subjects," he said.

Out of the 1,97,059 girls who took the exam, 1,81,870, became eligible for higher studies, which is 92.29 per cent, he said.

Also Read | Bengaluru: 26-Year-Old Man Shares His Nude Video With Girlfriend Over WhatsApp, She Extorts Rs 22,000 By Threatening to Leak It.

Out of 1,78,596 boys who appeared for the exam, 1,37,912 qualified for higher studies, which is 77.22 per cent, he said.

Among the districts, Ernakulam topped with 89.02 per centwhile Kasargod has the lowest percentage which is 78.68 per cent.

The Thiruvananthapuram region of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) came first in the 10th examination results which were also declared. The region comprising Kerala and Lakshadweep has a pass percentage of 99.28, the CBSE said in a press release. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)