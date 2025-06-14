Passing Out Parade (POP) of the Spring Term 2025 conducted at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. (Photo/ANI)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 14 (ANI): The Passing Out Parade (POP) of the Spring Term 2025 was conducted on Saturday at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Uttarakhand's Dehradun.

Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, was the Reviewing Officer at the Passing Out Parade.

Also Read | Mumbai Tragedy: Visually Impaired Man Dies After Falling Between Train and Platform at Ghatkopar Station.

Lt General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, presented medals to Officer Cadets.

The coveted award of the Sword of Honour was presented to Academy Cadet Adjutant Anni Nehra.

Also Read | Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, June 14, 2025? Check Details.

Gold Medal for the Officer Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit was presented to Academy Under Officer Ronit Ranjan Nayak.

Silver Medal for the Officer Cadet standing Second in the Order of Merit was presented to Academy Cadet Adjutant Anni Nehra.

Bronze Medal for the Officer Cadet standing Third in the Order of Merit was presented to Battalion Under Officer Anurag Verma.

Silver Medal for the Officer Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit from Technical Graduate Course was presented to Sergeant Akash Bhadouriya.

Silver Medal for the Officer Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit from Technical Entry Scheme (TES-45) was presented to Wing Cadet Quarter Master Kapil.

Medal for the Officer Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit from Foreign Country was presented to Foreign Officer Cadet Nishan Balami (Nepal).

Chief of Army Staff Banner was awarded to Keren Company for standing Overall First amongst 12 companies for the Spring Term 2025.

451 cadets participated in passing out parade from India and abroad, will become part of their respective countries' army as officers. These include 419 cadets of the Indian Army and 32 foreign cadets.

The Indian Military Academy was established on 1 October 1932.

So far, more than 65 thousand cadets have passed out from this prestigious institute. These also include cadets from 34 friendly countries.

Meanwhile, on June 5, the Army Air Defence Centre, Gopalpur, witnessed a proud and momentous occasion as the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the fifth batch of Agniveers was held.

The parade was reviewed by Brigadier Hemant Singh, Commandant of the Army Air Defence Centre, who congratulated the 401 Agniveers on successfully completing their rigorous training and taking their 'Antim Pag' (final step) towards joining the ranks of the Indian Army.

The event was marked by an impressive drill display, which was a testament to the high standards of discipline and training imparted at the Centre.

Brigadier Hemant Singh, in his address, highlighted that drill is the bedrock of military discipline. He emphasised that excellent drill not only reflects the physical and mental coordination of the soldiers but also showcases the unwavering discipline and unity among the Agniveers.

"A soldier's discipline is forged on the drill square. The precision and synchronisation displayed today are a reflection of your commitment and the high standards set by the Army Air Defence Centre," he remarked. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)