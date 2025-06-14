Mumbai, June 14: In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a visually impaired man died after falling into the gap between the train and the platform at Ghatkopar station. The alleged incident occurred on platform 1 of the Ghatkopar station at around 8.02 PM on Friday, June 13. The deceased was later identified as Sanjay Jagjappa Matange (51), a resident of Badlapur.

A Central Railway spokesperson said that Sanjay Matange slipped and got stuck between the platform and the train while getting off a moving local train at Ghatkopar station. Soon after the incident occurred, Matange was rescued as railway and police staff administered CPR and chest compressions to him. As there was no response, they rushed him to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital in an auto rickshaw. Mumbai Local Train Overcrowding: 3 Feared Dead, Several Injured As Passengers Fall off Overcrowded Local Train at Mumbra Railway Station in Thane (Watch Video).

An officer said that Matange was declared dead at the hospital. It is also reported that cops found an Army canteen card on Matange's body, which bore his name. Through this, they found that Matange was blind. Following his death, the police contacted Matange's next of kin.

It is also learnt that train services were delayed for some time as a few local trains had to be halted due to the incident. The incident comes days after the Mumbra train accident in which four passengers died and several others were injured after falling from an excessively crowded train at Mumbra railway station in Thane district on Monday, June 9. Mumbai Tragedy: Police Constable on His Way To Visit Family in Solapur Dragged to Death After Falling Between Train and Platform at CSMT.

The accident occurred after passengers travelling on the footboard of a local train from Kasara and those on a train going towards CSMT collided and fell.

