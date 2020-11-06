Kolkata, Nov 6 (PTI) The police on Friday morning recovered the body of a patient from a bathroom of the state- run SSKM Hospital, in the southern part of the city, an officer here said.

The patient, who was undergoing treatment at the Curzon Ward of the hospital, allegedly died by hanging himself from the ceiling of the bathroom, he said.

"It seems that the person was suffering from depression because of his prolonged illness. We have sent the body for post mortem and informed the family members of the deceased," the police officer said, adding that a probe has been initiated in the case.

