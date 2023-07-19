New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) An inquiry by four BJP MPs into the July 13 police lathi charge incident in Patna has exposed the prevailing "anarchy" and "jungle raj" in Bihar as well as the Nitish Kumar government's brutality towards the opposition in the state, party chief J P Nadda said on Wednesday.

The lathi charge on BJP workers was "sponsored" by the Bihar government, he alleged after receiving a report from the MPs. They submitted their findings to him after a visit to the state.

The BJP's struggle against the anti-people policies of the Nitish Kumar government will continue, Nadda asserted.

He had constituted the four-member committee of BJP MPs after the Bihar Police's alleged use of excessive force on party leaders during a protest march against the state government in Patna.

BJP's Jehanabad district general secretary Vijay Singh died while taking part in the protest march and party leaders had alleged that he succumbed to injuries he suffered in a "brutal" lathi charge by police.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das was the convenor of the "high-level probe committee", constituted by the BJP president on July 14, while BJP MPs Vishnu Dayal Ram, Manoj Tiwari and Sunita Duggal were its members.

"Received a detailed report of the BJP's committee set up to conduct an inquiry into Nitish government-sponsored lathicharge on BJP workers in Patna. It exposes the prevailing anarchy and Jungle Raj in Bihar as well as the state government's brutality and insensitivity towards the opposition parties," Nadda said in a tweet.

Speaking to PTI, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said, “We submitted the report to party president J P Nadda”.

“The gist of the report is that the barbaric incident of July 13 and killing of a BJP worker was pre-planned,” Tiwari said, adding, “We will not let go those who are culprits in the case,” he added.

