Jaipur, Jul 20 (PTI) The Rajasthan Congress on Tuesday demanded the sacking of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Pegasus snooping row, with party chief Govind Singh Dotasra saying a probe should also be held against PM Narendra Modi.

Dotasra told reporters here that his party workers will lay siege to the state Raj Bhawan over the issue on Thursday.

“An inquiry should be conducted by the Supreme court into the matter. Home Minister Amit Shah should be sacked and an inquiry into the role of the PM should be conducted,” Dotasra demanded in an interaction with reporters at the party office here.

He alleged that phones of several leaders, including former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, were tapped and this cannot be done only at the level of the home minister.

“The home minister cannot take this step without the involvement of the prime minister. An illegal, anti-national act has been committed by them, which is very unfortunate and their real character, face and lies have been exposed,” he said.

The state education minister said there is resentment among the public across the country against such “anti-national” people having “dictator-like” tendencies.

“They have not spared anyone. They spied on their own leaders, conspiring to completely finish the opposition. The truth behind dropping the ministers in the recent cabinet reshuffle should also come out in the open,” he said.

An international media consortium reported Sunday that over 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and one sitting judge besides scores of business persons and activists in India could have been targeted for hacking through the spyware.

