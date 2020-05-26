India News | People Need to Pay for Institutional Quarantine Facilities in State: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 26 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday expressed inability to provide quarantine facilities for "lakhs of people" coming to the state and said people will have to pay for it.

"People will have to pay for institutional quarantine facilities in the state. It is not applicable at present. The state will introduce different ranges and a lesser amount for financially backward people," Vijayan told reporters.

Also Read | Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 32,791: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

The Kerala Chief Minister said that his government will not be able to bear the expenses of all the people.

"Lakhs of people will be coming to Kerala and the government won't be able to bear the expenses of all. All people in institutional quarantine should pay," he added.

Also Read | Forest Fire in Uttarakhand Leaves 71 Hectares of Land Destroyed; PIB Says Wildfire Incidents Dropped This Year, Shares Graph.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala has so far reported 896 coronavirus cases, including 532 cured or discharged cases and five deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)