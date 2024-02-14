Lucknow, February 14: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Bhartiya Janta Party ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024, saying that the people will teach BJP candidates a stern lesson in the upcoming general elections. "BJP wants to cut the votes of their own in MPs in the state and are forced to change the constituencies of their MPs," Akhilesh Yadav lashed out.

Speaking on farmers' issue, the SP Chief criticised the BJP government for "deceiving" them, adding to which he said that on the one hand, the centre awarded the late farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh with Bharat Ratna and on the other hand they have exposed their dictatorship by shedding tear gas shells and lathi charging the protesting farmers. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress to Contest on 11 Seats in Uttar Pradesh, Announces Akhilesh Yadav.

"The government has shown dictatorship by hammering nails into the vehicles of the farmers," Akhilesh slammed the centre. The SP Chief further took a dig at the centre and demanded a law on minimum support price (MSP) for the welfare of farmers.

"The BJP government merely talks about farmers but does not bring out any law on MSP for the benefit of the farmers. The centre's promise to double up the farmers' income has been proved hollow," said Akhilesh Yadav. He concluded by saying that the Samajwadi Party would win more than 50 seats in the state in the Lok Sabha elections. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mamata Banerjee, Bhagwant Mann Deal Double Blow to INDIA Bloc, Say No Alliance in West Bengal, Punjab for General Polls.

On Tuesday, with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhury set to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Akhilesh Yadav said that the ruling party is so engrossed in power that their foundation is built on conspiring to break those alliances that are in Opposition. "There are 'conspiracies' at the foundation of those who rule us. They do not have a moment of peace in their eyes," Yadav said in a post on 'X'.

