Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress to Contest on 11 Seats in Uttar Pradesh, Announces Akhilesh Yadav

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, has announced that the Congress party will be contesting 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 27, 2024 01:47 PM IST

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, has announced that the Congress party will be contesting 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh. He termed the decision as a good start for the ‘India’ bloc, which aims to challenge the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mamata Banerjee, Bhagwant Mann Deal Double Blow to INDIA Bloc, Say No Alliance in West Bengal, Punjab for General Polls.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

