Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress to Contest on 11 Seats in Uttar Pradesh, Announces Akhilesh Yadav

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, has announced that the Congress party will be contesting 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh. He termed the decision as a good start for the ‘India’ bloc, which aims to challenge the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mamata Banerjee, Bhagwant Mann Deal Double Blow to INDIA Bloc, Say No Alliance in West Bengal, Punjab for General Polls.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

कांग्रेस के साथ 11 मज़बूत सीटों से हमारे सौहार्दपूर्ण गठबंधन की अच्छी शुरुआत हो रही है… ये सिलसिला जीत के समीकरण के साथ और भी आगे बढ़ेगा। ‘इंडिया’ की टीम और ‘पीडीए’ की रणनीति इतिहास बदल देगी। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)