Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Saturday credited the Central government's move to conduct a caste census to the persistent efforts of his party and its leadership.

Speaking to reporters in Ayodhya, Prasad said that the idea of a caste census was first advocated by the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of Samajwadi Party, and was mentioned in party's manifesto for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"Caste census was first mentioned by late Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2011. Samajwadi Party is not only in its favour, but totally resolved to implement this. Caste census was a part of our manifesto in 2022 UP Assembly elections. This is the victory of Samajwadi Party. Due to the pressure mounted by Akhilesh Yadav, the Central government made this decision. We hope that they will do as they said," said MP Awadhesh Prasad.

Earlier, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, welcoming the Centre's recent decision to include caste-based data in the national census on Saturday.

Yadav called the move "a transformative moment in our nation's journey towards equality". He also urged the government to ensure the data leads to meaningful policy reforms.

Sharing the letter on X, Yadav wrote, "My letter to PM Narendra Modi. The decision to conduct the caste census can be a transformative moment in our nation's journey towards equality. The millions who have struggled for this census await not just data but dignity, not just enumeration but empowerment."

In the letter, Yadav expressed "cautious optimism" over the Centre's move, stating that for years the NDA government had resisted demands for a caste census, dismissing them as divisive and unnecessary. He also alleged that the Centre repeatedly obstructed Bihar when it undertook a caste survey, including resistance from officials and BJP leaders.

"Your belated decision represents an acknowledgement of the groundswell of demands from the citizens who have long been relegated to the margins of our society." Yadav wrote.

Referring to the Bihar caste survey, which revealed that OBCs and EBCs constitute around 63 per cent of the state's population, Yadav said that similar data at the national level could shatter many myths perpetuated to maintain the status quo. He stressed that the caste census must not be an end in itself, but "merely the first step of the long journey towards social justice."

"The census data must lead to a comprehensive review of social protection and reservation policies. The arbitrary cap on reservations will also have to be reconsidered," the letter said.

Furthermore, Yadav said that the upcoming delimitation exercise should reflect the social realities uncovered by the census, ensuring proportional political representation for marginalised groups like OBCs and EBCs in state legislatures and Parliament. The RJD leader also emphasised the need for the private sector to align with social justice goals.

He wrote, "The private sector, which has been a major beneficiary of public resources, cannot remain insulated from social justice imperatives. Companies have received substantial benefits, including land at concessional rates, power subsidies, tax exemptions, infrastructure support, and various financial incentives funded by taxpayer money. In return, it is entirely reasonable to expect them to reflect the social composition of our country. The context created by the caste census must be used to have open conversations about inclusivity and diversity in the private sector across organisational hierarchies."

Yadav questioned, "Will the data be used as a catalyst for systemic reforms, or will it be confined to dusty archives like many previous commission reports?"

He assured the Prime Minister of Bihar's cooperation and wrote, "As Bihar's representative, where the caste survey opened many eyes to ground realities, I assure you of constructive cooperation in utilising the census findings for genuine social transformation. The millions who have struggled for this census await not just data but dignity, not just enumeration but empowerment."

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census. (ANI)

