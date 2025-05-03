Mumbai, May 3: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for several office assistant positions. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025 can visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in. The Bank of Baroda recruitment drive is aimed at filling 500 posts in the organisation.

The Bank of Baroda recruitment registration process will start on Monday, May 5 and end on May 23. According to the official notification, candidates applying for the office assistant posts must have passed 10th Standard (SSC/Matriculation) and be proficient in the local language of the State/ Union Territories ( i.e. Candidate should be able to read, write and speak in the Local Language of the State / Union Territories) for which vacancies they wish to apply. Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Application Open for 500 Specialist Officer Posts, Know How To Apply at unionbankofindia.co.in by May 20.

Applicants should be between 18 and 26 years of age to apply for the Bank of Baroda recruitment. The notice stated that a candidate must have been born on May 1, 1999, and not later than May 1, 2007, including both dates. It is worth noting that the Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025 selection process will comprise an online test, which will be followed by a Local Vernacular Language Test or Language Proficiency Test for candidates who qualify or pass the online test. TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2025: 3,935 Vacancies Announced for Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Typist and Other Posts; Know How To Apply Online at tnpsc.gov.in Before May 24.

Each applicant will have to obtain a minimum score (cut-off) in each section of the written (online) test, as well as a minimum score (cut-off) in the total score of 100 for participation in the further selection process and drawing the rank list. The application fee for candidates belonging to General, EWS and OBC categories is INR 600, whereas the application fee for SC, ST, PwBD, EXS, DISXS and Women candidates is INR 100.

Candidates can check the Detailed Notification here for more details.

