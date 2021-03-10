Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 10 (ANI): An aeroplane-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it was found in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector on Tuesday evening, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The balloon has been seized by police.

Locals saw the balloon in Sotra Chak village and informed the police.

On receiving the information, the Rajbagh police team reached the spot and seized the balloon.

The matter is under police investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)