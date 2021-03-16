Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 16 (ANI): A dummy aeroplane shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it was recovered by J-K Police in the Bhalwal area of Jammu on Tuesday.

A similar balloon was recovered by the J-K's Police on March 10, after it landed in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is the national flag carrier of Pakistan.

An investigation is underway and more details about the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)