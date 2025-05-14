New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The Fact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday exposed another viral video spreading false narratives about the authentication of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The video, shared by a user named Nandhini Saran, falsely claims to show an Indian Army soldier from Jammu revealing the so-called "truth" behind the Pahalgam terror attack as a "false flag" operation orchestrated by the Modi government and the BJP.

Also Read | Salary Hike 2025: Average Monthly Pay for Contractual Telecom Workers in India Rises to INR 25,225 in FY25 From INR 24,609 in FY22, Says Report.

The Fact Check unit debunked the claims made in the video and stamped "FAKE" over the video and clarified that the individual in the video is a deserter with no connection to recent events.

"A video of an Indian Army soldier, accusing the central government of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, is going viral on social media. The soldier seen in the video is a deserter and has not been present at his duty since March 2025, nor has he been in contact with his family. Please stay vigilant. Do not fall for such videos," the PIB Fact Check unit stated on X.

Also Read | How To Check Your Medicine's Authenticity? As Telangana DCA Launches QR Code Drive To Curb Fake Drugs.

The original post which the PIB marked as fake, captioned "A soldier from Jammu reveals the truth behind the #Pehlagam false flag operation, exposing Modi and the BJP. #PahalgamJhootHai_ #IndiaPakistanWar2025 #ceasefire," was accompanied by a photo of the alleged soldier.

Earlier on Monday, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-check unit debunked claims that Pakistan destroyed Indian air bases, stating that such reports were "misleading and false".

In a recent media briefing, Pakistan's Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) cited an Indian news channel, alleging damage to an Indian airbase. However, the PIB revealed that the video had been deliberately edited to mislead viewers.

"Pakistani military in its briefing has shown a video clip aired on @IndiaTV News Channel, implying that Indian channels have admitted to destruction of Indian airbases. This is an attempt by #Pakistan to mislead its own people by editing and cleverly stitching multiple chunks of a larger video. The actual story in the full video says that the attacks were all intercepted, and it shows footage of a Pakistani missile that was shot down," PIB stated in a post on X.

Additionally, PIB's fact-check unit has also dismissed rumours of an artillery exchange along the Line of Control (LoC), calling them baseless. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)