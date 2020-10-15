Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday alleged that the plaque with party interim President Sonia Gandhi's name is missing from Atal Tunnel which was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader shared a media report saying that Congress leaders of Himachal Pradesh have alleged that the foundation plaque bearing Sonia Gandhi's name was removed from the tunnel ahead of its inauguration.

"Plaque With Sonia Gandhi's Name Goes Missing From Atal Tunnel Opened By Prime Minister Narendra Modi Says Congress. Can Modi Ji 'remove' the history of India in a similar way? Have some shame," Singh tweeted attaching the link of the media report.

The report quoted Congress party saying that Gandhi had laid the foundation stone for the Rohtang Tunnel project at the south portal on June 28, 2010, at Dhoondi in Manali.

On October 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Atal Tunnel. The 9.02 km is the longest highway tunnel in the world and connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti Valley in Rohtang. The tunnel helps in saving four to five hours of travel time and 46 kilometres distance Manali and Leh in Union Territory of Ladakh.

The tunnel will ensure movement throughout the year. Earlier, the Valley was cut off for about six months each year owing to heavy snowfall. (ANI)

