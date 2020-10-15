Xiaomi India is all set to launch the new Mi 10T affordable premium smartphones today in the country. The Chinese smartphone brand had already revealed the premium smartphones in the global market. And, now it is ready to introduce these phones here in the domestic market. Xiaomi's Mi 10T is expected to include three variants - Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro. The new smartphones will be officially revealed in India through all-digital launch event. Xiaomi Mi 10T launch event is scheduled to commence at 12 pm IST. The phone maker will be broadcasting the event virtually via its official YouTube channel and social media accounts. You can watch live telecast of the Mi 10T India launch here. Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro Launching Today in India at 12 Noon, Watch LIVE Streaming of Xiaomi’s Launch Event Here.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Series (Photo Credits: Sudhanshu Twitter)

Mi 10T series phones are expected to sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels & 144Hz refresh rate. Both smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM & 256GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Series (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Mi 10T Series 5G devices will flaunt a triple rear camera system with a 108MP main lens, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens & a 5MP macro lens. At the front, there could be a 20MP selfie shooter. Both handsets will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Mi 10T phones might get connectivity options such as 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, Infrared & a USB Type-C port. Coming to the prices, Mi 10T is likely to be priced at Rs 43,000 for the 6GB & 128GB whereas the 8GB & 128GB might cost Rs 47,000. On the other hand, Mi 10T Pro with 8GB & 128GB could get a price tag of Rs 51,700 whereas the 8GB & 256 model might be offered at Rs 56,000.