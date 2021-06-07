New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled loss of lives in a fire incident in a company in Maharashtra's Pune and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from the PMNRF for the deceased's kin.

He also announced compensation of Rs 50,000 for injured.

In a tweet, Prime Minister said, "Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a factory in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families."

"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister National Relief Fundfor the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire at an industrial unit in Pune, Maharashtra. Rs. 50,000 would be provided to those injured", tweeted the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

A spark in the heat-up, which caused plastic packing material is believed to be the cause of the fire at Pune's SVS Aqua Technologies factory, which claimed the lives of at least 17 people on Monday.

Devendra Potphode, Chief Fire Officer, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Pune told ANI, "The company deals with water purifying chemical, Chlorine dioxide, which is not fire-prone. It is packed in plastic, and while the packing work was in process, the heat-up sparked. The plastic then immediately caught fire".

A total of 17 bodies, out of which 15 were women, have been recovered from the site.

Cooling and search operation are still underway, Potphode said. (ANI)

