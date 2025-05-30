New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated to the nation the first unit of Ghatampur thermal power project in Uttar Pradesh involving total project cost of Rs 21,780.94 crore, according to an official statement.

The remaining two units of the power project are expected to be commissioned in the current financial year.

Also Read | 'Kill That Woman': FIR Registered Against Maharashtra Government Doctor After Shocking 2021 Audio Clip Over Bed Shortage Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Goes Viral.

The project comprises three supercritical thermal power units of 660 MW each, adding up to 1,980 MW of installed capacity, the coal ministry said in a statement.

The power project is a flagship initiative by Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd (NUPPL), a collaboration of NLC India Ltd and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPRVUNL).

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Dasher Friday Lottery Result of May 30 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

"The inauguration of the Ghatampur Thermal Power Project by Prime Minister... marks a transformative moment for the energy sector, particularly for Uttar Pradesh and other states.

"With its robust design, advanced emission control systems, and assured coal linkage, the project is poised to provide reliable and affordable power for years to come," it said.

The coal ministry is committed to such initiatives, reaffirming the government's resolve to build a self-reliant, energy-secure, and environmentally responsible future for the nation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)