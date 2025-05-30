Mumbai, May 30: A senior doctor at Udgir Government Hospital in Maharashtra’s Latur district has been booked after an explosive audio clip surfaced, allegedly capturing him instructing a colleague to “kill” a COVID-19 patient during the peak of the pandemic in 2021.

The accused, Dr Shashikant Deshpande, who served as the additional district surgeon at the time, is heard purportedly telling Dr Shashikant Dange not to allow anyone near the patient, adding, “Just kill that Dayami woman.” The patient in question, Kausar Fatima (41), wife of Dayami Ajimoddin Gaussoddin, later recovered. Repeated Offenders in Cow Slaughter Cases To Be Booked Under MCOCA: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The clip, which began circulating on social media on May 2, triggered public outrage and prompted Gaussoddin to file a police complaint. According to him, the incident occurred during his wife’s 10-day admission in April 2021, when he overheard the call while sitting beside Dr Dange. The phone was reportedly on speaker, and Gaussoddin claims he distinctly heard Dr Deshpande issue the chilling instruction, allegedly followed by a caste-based slur.

Based on the complaint, Udgir City Police registered an FIR on May 24 under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings. Inspector Dilip Gade confirmed that Dr. Deshpande’s mobile phone has been seized, and a notice has been issued. His statement is being recorded as part of the ongoing investigation. COVID-19 Deaths: 21-Year-Old Dies in Maharashtra, Another in Karnataka As New Variant Cases Surge; Active Cases at 257.

A notice has also been issued to Dr Dange, who is currently out of the district. Upon his return, police plan to question him and examine his phone.

