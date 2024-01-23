New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and said his unwavering dedication to the nation's freedom continues to inspire.

Modi also greeted people on 'Parakram Diwas', which marks the Azad Hind Fauj founder's birth anniversary.

Modi said in a post on X, "Greetings to the people of India on Parakram Diwas. Today, on his Jayanti, we honour the life and courage of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose."

"His unwavering dedication to our nation's freedom continues to inspire," the prime minister said.

Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and other MPs offered floral tributes to a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan, an official statement said.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, Secretaries General of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - Utpal Kumar Singh and P C Modi -- also paid their tributes.

Young participants under the 'Know Your Leaders' programme organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies also paid homage to Netaji.

Addressing the participants, Birla remembered Netaji's contribution to nation-building and said, "Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is a true symbol of India's strength and valour, who gave new vigour to the nation's freedom struggle through his courage and command".

