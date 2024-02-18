New Delhi, February 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto and said he was looking forward to working with him to further boost comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations. Subianto, a former special forces commander, won last week's presidential election. He succeeds Joko Widodo at the top office of the Southeast Asian country. Opposition Lacks Road Map for 'Viksit Bharat', Only BJP Can Deliver It: PM Narendra Modi at Party Convention

"Congratulations to the people of Indonesia on the successful Presidential elections and Prabowo Subianto on the lead," Modi said on 'X'. "Look forward to working with the new Presidency to further strengthen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia," he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Modi congratulated the people of Indonesia on the successful presidential elections and the newly-elected President Subianto.

