Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 13 (ANI): BJP leader Dilip Ghosh hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation after the Operation Sindoor, and stated that "India will not waver from its strong stance against terrorism" adding that the country cannot be intimidated by nuclear blackmail.

"The Prime Minister has cleared the whole issue in front of everyone, stating that India will not waver from its stance against terrorism. Our stance on terrorism and Pakistan is clear. The Prime Minister has clarified everything, and Pakistan was given a chance to improve," Ghosh told ANI on Tuesday.

Also Read | Haryana Board Result 2025: HBSE Likely To Announce Haryana Class 10th and Class 12th Board Exam Results Soon at bseh.org.in, Know Steps To Check Marks.

Ghosh said that, considering the world's current situation, no one, including India, wants war; however, India will not bow down to nuclear blackmail.

"This nuclear blackmail has been going on for a long time, and based on this, some people in our country say that it will happen. Pakistan also scares India that there will be a nuclear war. Still, it is very clear about our thinking that whatever happens, Honourable Atal ji (former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee) also said that whatever you do, we will see that. Even today, it is the same stand. It is not possible to browbeat India by making such threats," he said.

Also Read | No Miss Pakistan at Miss World 2025, Meet Miss India Nandini Gupta, Miss Nepal Srichchha Pradhan and Other Contestants From Subcontinent (View Photos).

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Operation Sindoor has carved out a benchmark in India's fight against terrorism and has "set up a new parameter and new normal".

Addressing the nation, PM Modi also referred to India conducting a surgical strike in 2016 at terror launch pads along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and to the air strikes at a terror camp in Pakistan in 2019 and said that after the two operations, Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism.

In Operation Sindoor, India conducted precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

PM Modi said Indian Air Force, Army Navy, Border Security Force and India's paramilitary forces are constantly on alert.

"After the surgical strike and air strike, now Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism. Operation Sindoor has carved out a new benchmark in our fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and new normal," he said.

PM Modi said more than 100 dreaded terrorists have been killed in India's precision strikes. "Many terrorist leaders were roaming freely in Pakistan for the last two and a half to three decades who used to conspire against India. India killed them in one stroke," he said.

India also responded appropriately to aggression by the Pakistan military and pounded several airbases in Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)