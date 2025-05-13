Chandigarh, May 13: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) is expected to declare the HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results anytime soon. While a few reports claimed that the HBSE 12th Result 2025 will be announced today, May 13, an official confirmation from the board is awaited. Once declared, students who appeared for the Haryana Board Class 10th and 12th examinations can check their results on the official website bseh.org.in.

Students can use their roll number and other personal details to check the Haryana Board Result 2025 for Class 10th and Class 12th examinations. This year, the Haryana Board of Secondary Education conducted the HBSE Class 10th exams from February 28 to March 19, whereas the HBSE Class 12 board examinations were held from February 27 to April 2. Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: MSBSHSE Releasing Maharashtra Board Results for 10th Class Today at mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mkcl.org.

How To Check Haryana Board Results 2025:

Visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in

Click on the results tab on the homepage

Now, click on the link to download the Class 10 or 12 board exam results

Enter using your roll number and other details

Click on submit.

Your HBSE Class 10th or 12th marks will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Last year, the HBSE announced the results of the Haryana Board Class 10th on May 12. The Class 10th saw an overall pass percentage of 95.22 per cent. On the other hand, HBSE Class 12th results were declared on April 30 and saw an overall pass percentage of 85.31 per cent. In Class 10th exams, girls outperformed the boys while the boys outnumbered the girls in Class 12th examinations. CBSE Class 10 Result 2025: Check Date, Time, Official Websites and How To Access Scores Here.

For more details, students are advised to visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.

