New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic collapse of a residential building in Palghar, Maharashtra, and assured all possible assistance to those affected.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The Prime Minister assured that the authorities are extending all possible support to the victims and those impacted by the mishap.

"Deeply saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Palghar, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," said the Prime Minister on X.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed concern over the incident, highlighting that a structural audit notice had previously been issued to the building.

He stressed that strict action is needed since people refused to relocate despite warnings, and promised a probe and necessary measures to protect lives.

"It is a matter of concern. Earlier, a notice was issued for a structural audit. Sometimes, even when you compel people, they don't want to move from a place. We have to act strictly, as the lives of people are important. We will conduct a probe and take action," the Chief Minister said.

The death toll from the incident has climbed to 15, with nine others injured. Rescue teams are currently searching for two residents who remain missing, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, a portion of the Ramabai Apartment, a four-storey building in Virar East of Palghar district, collapsed late on Tuesday night.

"15 people have died. Nine people are injured and are being treated. Residents here say that two people are missing and rescue operations are on to find them," Sanjay Hirwade, Additional Commissioner of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, told reporters.

In the wake of the tragedy, Vasai Virar police arrested the builder of the collapsed structure.

The builder, identified as Niley Sane (50), has been booked under Sections 52, 53, 54 of the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning (MRTP) Act and Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"Vasai Virar police have arrested the builder who had constructed the building. The said individual has been arrested under various sections, including attempt to murder and negligence. The builder has been identified as Niley Sane, aged 50. Builder has been booked under sections 52, 53, 54 of the MRTP (Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act) and BNS 105," Vasai Virar police said in a statement.

In the initial manual and canine search, four people were pulled out; one was declared dead on site, and three were rescued alive. Tragically, a one-year-old child succumbed while being transported to the hospital.

Emergency services, including the fire brigade and local police, are actively involved alongside NDRF teams. Authorities have set up barricades to maintain crowd control and are assessing the structural integrity of adjacent buildings.

Several residents in adjoining buildings have been temporarily evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The incident occurred around 12:00 a.m., when the rear portion of the building collapsed onto an adjacent chawl, trapping multiple residents beneath the debris. (ANI)

