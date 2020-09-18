New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended Jewish New Year greetings to the people of Israel and its premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Warm Rosh Hashanah greetings to my friend @netanyahu, the people of Israel and to the Jewish community all over the world. May the new year bring good health, peace and prosperity in everyone's life. Shana Tova!" Modi tweeted.

