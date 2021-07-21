New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Eid-ul-Adha on Wednesday.

May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good, he wished.

Modi tweeted, "Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)