New Delhi, February 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the "first budget of Amrit Kaal" and said that it would lay a strong foundation for building a developed India. The Prime Minister said that the budget gives priority to the deprived and will fulfill the dreams of the aspirational society, the farmers and middle class.

"The first budget of Amrit Kaal will build a strong foundation for building a developed India. It gives priority to the deprived. This budget will fulfil the dreams of an aspirational society including poor people, middle-class people, and farmers. I congratulate Nirmala Sitharaman and his team for this historic budget," PM Modi said in a televised address. Budget 2023: Indian Stock Market Investors Cheer, Sensex Up Over 1,000 Points To Breach 60,000 Mark.

Noting that PM Vishvakarma Kaushal Samman will bring a huge change in the lives of 'Vishvakarmas', the Prime Minister said that for the first time schemes relating to their support has been incorporated into the budget.

"Those toiling traditionally through their hands for the country, 'Vishvakarmas' are the creators of this country. For the first time scheme related to training and support for 'Vishvakarma' has been brought into the budget. Preparations have been made for their training, technology, credit and market support. PM Vishvakarma Kaushal Samman means PM Vikas will bring about a huge change in the lives of crores of Vishwakarma," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi underlined the government's efforts to enhance the lives of women. "The government has taken several steps to make the lives of women, in rural and urban areas, easy. Women's self-help groups will further enhance them. Special savings scheme will be started empowering women in households," the PM said. Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Grant Rs 5,300 for Karnataka’s Upper Bhadra Project; CM Basavaraj Bommai Extends Gratitude.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 today in Lok Sabha. This was the third time in a row that the government presented the budget in a paperless form. Highlights of the budget presented by the Union Finance Minister included b ig incentives under the new income tax regime.

The IT rebate limit in the new regime has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh and the new tax regime will be the default tax regime, the Finance Minister said. Capital expenditure outlay has been increased by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore, accounting for 3.3 per cent of the GDP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)