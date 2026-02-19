Did Mohan Bhagwat Urge PM Narendra Modi to Saffronise the Indian Army? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally Altered Fake Video

New Delhi, February 19: Did Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to saffronise the Indian Army? The question comes as a video going viral on social media is making the alleged claim. It is also alleged that Bhagwat asked PM Modi to remove 50 per cent of non-caste Hindus from the force. "We have informed (Prime Minister) Modi about our decision that if the Army has to be kept pure, then it has to be saffronised," Bhagwat is heard saying in the viral clip.

The RSS chief further adds, "Untouchables who are hollowing out our Army from the inside have to be thrown out". The viral clip further shows Bhagwat claiming that PM Narendra Modi told him that he was under pressure. "But I told him clearly that if he did not throw out over 50 per cent non-caste Hindus in the Army by 2028, then he must understand that Modi will go and Yogi will come," Mohan Bhagwat is heard saying. While the video appears to be true, scroll below to know the complete truth behind the viral clip. Is the ‘Floating Woman Caught on Camera in Goa’ Video Real or Fake? Viral Reel Is AI-Generated.

Debunking the viral video of Mohan Bhagwat as fake, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the clip has been digitally altered to mislead the public. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PIB Fact Check added that the video was digitally altered using artificial intelligence. "This video is #fake & has been digitally altered," PIB said. Furthermore, PIB shared link to the original video of Mohan Bhagwat where he is seen talking about RSS and explaining why it is a mistake to try to understand the Sangh through the BJP.

This Video Is Fake and Has Been Digitally Altered, Says PIB Fact Check

🚨 Deepfake Video Alert A digitally manipulated video of Mohan Bhagwat is circulating online with the false claim that he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to saffronize the Indian Army and remove 50% of non-caste Hindus from the force.#PIBFactCheck ✅ This video is #fake &… pic.twitter.com/zoChnar585 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 19, 2026

"If you want to understand Sangh, look only at the Sangh. And you cannot understand just from appearance. It has to be felt," Bhagwat is heard saying in the original and unedited video. While calling out the fake and digitally manipulated video, PIB asked people to report such misleading or manipulated content at the earliest. "Beware! Such manipulated videos are being deliberately shared to mislead the public," PIB said. Did a Girl Die During Bungee Jumping in Mount Abu After Her Neck Broke? Here’s the Fact Check of Viral Video.

Hence, it can be concluded that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat did not urge PM Narendra Modi to saffronise the Indian Army. The viral clip is a digitally manipulated video, which has been shared to mislead the public.

