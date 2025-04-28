Hapur (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Monday termed the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam as a "very sad incident for the civilised society".

Speaking to reporters here, Chaudhary said, "The Pahalgam incident is very sad for the civilised society. Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved that action will be taken against the culprits, so that a strong message is sent on such incidents and people take cognisance of it in the future."

Also Read | Analogue Paneer: Consumer Affairs Ministry Mulls Guidelines on Labelling 'Analogue Paneer' as 'Non-Dairy' in Hotels, Restaurants.

"Identifying people by asking their religion and then attacking them is highly condemnable. The government is vigilant in this direction and the necessary steps are being taken to prevent recurrence of such acts," he said.

Responding to a question on delay in the announcement of district presidents, the UP BJP chief said, "The BJP has to select from 12-13 crore members. The Hapur district also has two to two-and-a-half lakh members. The process is being carried forward through mutual dialogue and consensus."

Also Read | 'Who Is the SP, What You Doing?': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Loses Cool at Police Officer After BJP Workers Attempt to Disrupt His Speech During Protest Rally (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)