Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, said that the objectionable and indecent slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are part of a deliberate and despicable conspiracy, a release said.

This incident exposes the desperation of the Left and Congress ideologies, which, deprived of power and public support, have now completely abandoned morality, decorum, and democratic values. Such malicious activities in the name of freedom of expression are not only condemnable but also tarnish the dignity of the country's prestigious educational institutions.

Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, strongly condemned this incident, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah reside in the hearts of the countrymen, and their commitment to national service is historic.

"Today, under Narendra Modi's leadership, the country has become the world's fourth-largest economy, and good governance has reached every citizen. Public welfare projects worth lakhs of crores have been running uninterrupted for 12 years. On the other hand, under Amit Shah's leadership, the country's internal security remains impenetrable. The Naxalite red corridor has shrunk to just a few kilometers, and will soon be completely eliminated. The country's progress, growing power, and peace are not acceptable to some people, who, out of frustration, resort to such actions," Thakur said.

He said that the malicious thinking and sloganeering of such individuals will neither demoralise the country nor weaken public confidence. He later added that the country's conscious people have rejected such negative politics in the past and will continue to respond appropriately in the future.

"The Prime Minister of the country was abused on the stage of Congress leaders in Bihar and Delhi, and the Congress and its allies bore the brunt of it. People with such thinking will continue to lose their place in the public's hearts. He said that the government and administration should seriously investigate this incident and take strict action against the culprits, so that educational campuses can be prevented from becoming hubs of political conspiracies and anarchy," he added.

He further said that the government's increase in registration fees for residential plots is anti-people.

"The dream of owning a home has already become difficult for the people of Himachal Pradesh, who are reeling under the disaster. However, the Sukhdev government, which came to power in the name of systemic change, is continuously making it even more expensive. First, the fees for approving building plans were drastically increased, then, with the connivance of the government, the price of cement was increased, and now, by increasing the registration fees for housing projects under RERA fourfold, another financial burden has been placed on the general public," he said.

"These decisions will directly impact the middle class, youth, and disaster-affected families, for whom building or buying a home has become even more difficult. The Bharatiya Janata Party strongly condemns this anti-people decision. The people of the state have now understood that the name of systemic change has only increased inflation and the problems of the common man. The government should take decisions in the public interest and stop crushing people's dreams," he added. (ANI)

