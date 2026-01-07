New Delhi, January 7: Gulfisha Fatima, a student activist and MBA graduate, walked out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday evening, ending over five years of incarceration. Her release follows a landmark Supreme Court order on January 5, which granted bail to five accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case. Fatima, who was arrested in April 2020, faced charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The Supreme Court distinguished her role from other accused, labeling her a "local-level facilitator" rather than an "architect" of the violence. The release was finalized after a Delhi court verified her surety bonds on Wednesday. While Fatima and four others were granted relief, the top court denied bail to co-accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, citing more central roles in the alleged conspiracy. Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Denied Bail by Supreme Court in Delhi Riots 'Larger Conspiracy' Case.

Gulfisha Fatima Released from Tihar Jail After Five Years

VIDEO | Delhi: Three accused - Gulfisha Fatima, Shifa Ur Rehman, and Meeran Haider, who were granted bail by the Supreme Court in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots 'larger conspiracy' case, walk out of Tihar Jail. The court, on Monday, described the grant of bail as a “calibrated… pic.twitter.com/YVioDOOu7D — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 7, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2026 11:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).