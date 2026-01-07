Mumbai, January 7: Agnivesh Agarwal, the eldest son of Vedanta Group Chairman and mining magnate Anil Agarwal, passed away on Wednesday, January 7, in New York, United States. The 49-year-old businessman died following a sudden cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at Mount Sinai Hospital. The tragedy occurred just as he appeared to be recovering from injuries sustained in a skiing accident in the United States.

The news was confirmed by Anil Agarwal in an emotional social media post, where he described the loss as a shattering blow to his family. "Today is the darkest day of my life. My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams," Agarwal's post read. Kabindra Purkayastha Dies: All About Veteran BJP Leader and Former Union Minister As PM Narendra Modi and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Condole His Death.

Anil Agarwal Mourns the Death of His Son Agnivesh Agarwal

Today is the darkest day of my life. My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us.… pic.twitter.com/hDQEDNI262 — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) January 7, 2026

Agnivesh Died Following a Skiing Accident in the US

Agnivesh had been hospitalised in New York following a skiing accident earlier this year. According to family statements, his recovery had been progressing well, and the medical outlook was initially positive. "Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us," Agarwal said.

Who Was Agnivesh Agarwal?

Born in Patna on June 3, 1976, Agnivesh Agarwal was a prominent figure in the business world in his own right. An alumnus of Mayo College in Ajmer, he was instrumental in the establishment of Fujeirah Gold and previously served as the Chairman of Hindustan Zinc. Beyond his executive roles, his father remembered him as a multi-faceted individual—a sportsman, a musician, and a leader who earned deep respect from his colleagues. Despite his corporate achievements, his family emphasised his humility and compassion.

Anil Agarwal’s Heartfelt Tribute to His Son

In a lengthy and deeply personal post, Anil Agarwal shared the profound grief felt by him and his wife, Kiran. He described Agnivesh not just as a son, but as his "closest friend" and "pride." "No words can describe the pain of a parent who must bid goodbye to his child. A son is not meant to leave before his father. This loss has shattered us in ways we are still trying to comprehend," Agarwal said. Dr Rashmi Verma Dies: AIIMS Bhopal Doctor Dies of Alleged Anaesthesia Overdose After Nearly 25 Days on Ventilator.

A Renewed Pledge for Social Reform

In memory of his son, the Vedanta Chairman renewed his personal commitment to philanthropy. Agnivesh was a strong believer in building a self-reliant India and frequently discussed shared dreams with his father regarding child education and poverty alleviation. "I had promised Agni that more than 75% of what we earn would be given back to society. Today, I renew that promise and resolve to live an even simpler life," Agarwal added. He concluded the post with a final message to his son: "Beta, you will live on in our hearts, in our work, and in every life you touched."

